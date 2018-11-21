November 21–23: The No. 1 Outcome You Should Expect of All-over-IP 2018

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Security and IT vendors often tell us, the All-over-IP Team, - we don’t need new sales leads, we’ve already grown a large database, how do we convert leads into customers?

We hear you.

The idea behind All-over-IP, to be held for the 11th time in Moscow on Nov 21-23, 2018, is to create centers of excellence together with global brands to guide local sales partners and end-users to innovation across trending technology topics. Such a focused conversation is the key to engage the market, build stronger relationships with highly-motivated professionals and convert them into customers more efficiently.

What outcome you should expect of joining All-over-IP 2018?

1. You will highlight your brand difference and value.

2. You will target designated groups of sales partners and end-users.

3. You will encourage your traditional market to explore your technology.

4. You will open up new markets.

5. You will linger in your potential customers’ minds for half a year, not three days.

6. You will connect with your visitors at a deeper level vs. speed networking with no continuation.

7. You will never overspend. In fact, a limited budget will lead you to overall positive ROI.

PS. In case you do need new connections on the Russian security and IT market: of the show’s 4496 attendees in 2017 (up from 3866 in 2016) over the three days, new visitors accounted for 66%.

11th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2018

Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing. Sponsored by AxxonSoft and Basler AG.

