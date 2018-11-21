November 21–23, 2018, _ Russia, Moscow: Smart City Conference. Offer Business to Telcos and System Integrators

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Smart cities and the IoT are an engine for telcos and system integrators to improve their revenues. The biggest areas of promise are IT connectivity, VSaaS, public transport security, ITS, data centers, IoT platforms, city services based on RFID and biometrics.

These opportunities are to be discussed at All-over-IP 2018, to take place for the 11th time this year on November 21–23 in Moscow.

Supported by Synesis, Siklu and VIVOTEK, The Smart City Conference is aimed at educating telcos and system integrators on how to transform themselves and find new revenue streams delivering services to cities and businesses.

About ALL-OVER-IP 2018 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

November 21–23, 2018

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

