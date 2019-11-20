November 20–22, 2019: Sponsorship Lineup Revealed for the All-over-IP 12th Season
July 2019 by Marc Jacob
A number of new sponsors and partners have come on board for the 12th season of All-over-IP Media and Show.
Returning sponsors include AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika and Milestone Systems.
It’s the first time that All-over-IP is supported by such new names as GRUNDIG, Rubicon, Faceter, Fort-Telecom, Rubetek and LED Engin by OSRAM.
If there’s one thing these companies are looking to by partnering with All-over-IP is establishing meaningful connections on the Russian market to recruit distributors or improve sales performance.
Tools available to them are:
co-creation of useful content for the local audience
brand visibility across major digital channels
business message penetration to target markets
leads generation through customer engagement
a set of speaking sessions to address different markets
leadership support through running a panel or hosting a conference
12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.
General Sponsor: Grundig Security
Sponsors: ITV Group, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, Rubetec, LED Engin by OSRAM
365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives
November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event
Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo
www.all-over-ip.ru/en
