November 20–22, 2019: Sponsorship Lineup Revealed for the All-over-IP 12th Season

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

It’s the first time that All-over-IP is supported by such new names as GRUNDIG, Rubicon, Faceter, Fort-Telecom, Rubetek and LED Engin by OSRAM.

A number of new sponsors and partners have come on board for the 12th season of All-over-IP Media and Show.

If there’s one thing these companies are looking to by partnering with All-over-IP is establishing meaningful connections on the Russian market to recruit distributors or improve sales performance.

Tools available to them are:

co-creation of useful content for the local audience

brand visibility across major digital channels

business message penetration to target markets

leads generation through customer engagement

a set of speaking sessions to address different markets

leadership support through running a panel or hosting a conference

12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

General Sponsor: Grundig Security

Sponsors: ITV Group, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, Rubetec, LED Engin by OSRAM

365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives

November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru/en