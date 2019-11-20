Search
November 20–22, 2019: Sponsorship Lineup Revealed for the All-over-IP 12th Season

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

A number of new sponsors and partners have come on board for the 12th season of All-over-IP Media and Show.

Returning sponsors include AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika and Milestone Systems.

It’s the first time that All-over-IP is supported by such new names as GRUNDIG, Rubicon, Faceter, Fort-Telecom, Rubetek and LED Engin by OSRAM.

Click here to find out short profiles for these brands and sponsorship options they have chosen.

If there’s one thing these companies are looking to by partnering with All-over-IP is establishing meaningful connections on the Russian market to recruit distributors or improve sales performance.

Tools available to them are:

- co-creation of useful content for the local audience
- brand visibility across major digital channels
- business message penetration to target markets
- leads generation through customer engagement
- a set of speaking sessions to address different markets
- leadership support through running a panel or hosting a conference

You can book your participation here or by contacting Olga Fedoseeva at fedoseeva@groteck.ru.

12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

General Sponsor: Grundig Security
Sponsors: ITV Group, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, Rubetec, LED Engin by OSRAM

365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives
November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo
www.all-over-ip.ru/en




