Nokia to supply data center switching portfolio for Microsoft’s data center networks

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced it will provide its data center switching solutions for Microsoft’s data center facilities to support the bandwidth growth to Microsoft Azure as part of a multi-faceted deal. The deal expands the long-standing relationship between the companies, who have been working together to bring massively scaled, agile and highly resilient networking to the data center environment.

With the significant growth of cloud services and cloud computing and the move to 400GE, Nokia has been selected to supply its 7250 IXR chassis-based interconnect routers to support high-density 400GE applications in Microsoft’s ‘tier-2’ network architecture. Nokia will also be supplying fixed-form-factor platforms into other Microsoft network applications. This new agreement builds upon the companies’ collaboration as part of the open source SONiC initiative to develop chassis-based platforms focused on the requirements of high-capacity data centers.

Nokia’s next-generation data center switching portfolio platforms deliver the scale, openness, aggregation and interconnectivity required for modern data center networks. The 7250 IXR offers a broad range of high-performance chassis-based and fixed-form-factor options for data center top of rack (TOR), leaf, spine and super-spine applications. The platforms support port speeds up to 400GE, with a path to 800GE, along with comprehensive IP and Ethernet feature sets.