Nokia, ranked #1 in China Mobile central bid, will provide transport network to support data center interconnect and future 5G services

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that China Mobile ranked it #1 in a central bid to supply equipment for its regional optical transport network, with deployment of the new network having already started. China Mobile is improving support for its customers with very high-speed and ultra-low latency services, made possible by the new optical backbone. The network will also support the next-generation of network services, especially 5G.

Chinese consumers and businesses are rapidly adopting cloud and 4G mobile services. China Mobile is currently building a new optical transport network that will support improved data center interconnect, consumer broadband services and 4G backhaul. Looking to the future and the arrival of 5G, the new optical backbone will be a key part of the next-generation of mobile services.

China Mobile has chosen Nokia to provide an integrated IP/optical solution. Requiring agility and flexibility to meet the demanding needs of the cloud and 5G, the Nokia solution is a dynamic, programmable optical network that can support virtualization and cloud technologies associated with 5G.

As the industry’s leading packet/OTN multilayer switching platform, the Nokia 1830 PSS-24x platform is at the core of the new China Mobile optical transport network. It combines massive switching scale with high performance optics powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine technology.

In recent years, China Mobile has been focused on generating business opportunities from China’s "Internet plus" initiative. Through promoting strategic transformation, accelerating entrepreneurial schemes and expanding its competitive edge in 4G, CMCC has maintained good momentum for further business growth.

Yu Xiaohan, head of the China Mobile customer team at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: "We are very pleased to work closely with China Mobile to provide the optical technology for its most advanced networks today and in the future. We’ll continue to fulfil our mission by making people’s life easier as we create the technologies that connect the world."