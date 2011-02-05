Search
Nixu signs a new 2,1 M€ cybersecurity partnership agreement with an industrial client

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

European cybersecurity company Nixu announced that it has signed a contract for cybersecurity partnership with a globally operating industrial client. The contract now signed between the parties has an estimated total value of 2,1 million euros until the end of 2020.

The contract includes a wide selection of Nixu’s holistic cybersecurity services. The services range from advisory and awareness services into ethical hacking and also include managing of digital identities. The goal of the services is to increase the resilience against cyberattacks both in IT and operational technology environments.




