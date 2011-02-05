Nixu signed 15 MEUR cybersecurity framework agreement Nixu Corporation

European cybersecurity company Nixu announced that it has concluded a wide-ranging framework agreement with its long-term client to operate as its cybersecurity integrator. The services provided through the contract cover a wide selection of Nixu’s and its partners’ holistic cybersecurity services.

The framework agreement now signed between the parties has an estimated value of 15 million euros by the end of 2020. Thereafter, the client has a two-year option with a total value of about 9 million euros.

The deal doesn’t change Nixu Corporation’s financial guidance for 2018.