Niagara Networks and L7 Defense Bring Zero Trust Security to APIs

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, and L7 Defense, a cutting-edge cyber security vendor, today announced that they have formed a partnership to bring Zero Trust security to API communication running across an organization’s network. The L7 Defense application runs directly on Niagara Networks Open Visibility Platform which provides it full access to network traffic. The Open Visibility Platform offers enterprises, for the first time, on-demand deep cyber defense into their visibility layer.

Ammune™ API Defense by L7 Defense monitors and evaluates the risk of requests made through an API exchange regardless of their identity or source, establishing a dynamic Zero Trust model adapted to the transient nature of APIs and North-South or East-West traffic flows. The L7 Defense solution utilizes unsupervised machine learning to determine anomalous behaviors within API communication.

The Open Visibility Platform from Niagara Networks utilizes its Packetron™ powered Network Packet Broker and hosts best-of-breed applications to create an intelligence-driven visibility layer. Open Visibility Platform is the only solution to offer network visibility and agility for security and network performance monitoring by marrying the best of switching fabric speed and functionality with scalable, high-end intelligent processing. This unique joint solution ensures full packet visibility integrated with L7 Defense, providing automated mitigation response against API-based vulnerabilities and ensuring a more efficient and simplified security infrastructure.

Ammune’s API Defense involves three key capabilities:

• Discover - Auto-discovery of the web, mobile and API-based applications that provide the potential attacking surface for API attacks.

• Detect - Auto-detection of outliers in API behavior using the Ammune multi-profile model, which is adapted to protect from the main attack-category threats.

• Defend - Ammune™ can be installed in-line for proactive responses or in a monitoring mode to alert security organizations to take action.