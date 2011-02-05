Niagara Networks New 3299 Modular Bypass Solution

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

The 3299 allows small-to-medium enterprises (SME) as well as large enterprises with remote branch offices to handle ever-increasing network traffic loads with complete flexibility, delivering the capacity for quick and easy upgrades in a single box.

A new addition to Niagara Networks BypassP2 product line, the 3299 offers 1GbE bypass and active tap versatility and multi-functionality. The 3299 rackmount supports up to six full bypass segments in three dual-segment bypass modules. Customers can mix copper or fiber (SM or MM) modules according to their networking needs. The 3299 is also available in a table-top form factor.

The 3299 makes 10GbE uplinks available for aggregation of tap link outputs, reducing the number of uplinks. The uplinks support tunneling protocols; by using fewer uplinks, users reduce points of failure as well as total cost of deployment. Utilizing a common switch fabric backplane enables easy support for active and standby deployments as well as replicating and regenerating tapped network links to multiple appliances.

Another unique feature is the “super copper” mode of operation. In this mode, the number of tapped links on the 10/100/1000 copper module is doubled, and an all-copper fully populated 3299 will support up to 12 network links, where tap monitor output is available via the dedicated four 10GbE aggregation ports.