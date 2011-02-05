Nexus is a referenced supplier at UGAP

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nexus Technology, Swedish European software supplier for eID and e-Access security solutions, is now referenced at UGAP in the multi-supplier software offering.

Aiming to simplify its relations with the Public Sector in France, Nexus recently initiated the referencing of its security solutions at UGAP as part of the multi-supplier contract. Nexus solutions are now available in this catalog.

Some of the largest companies and administrations in Europe uses Nexus solutions every day to secure their logical and / or physical access. The global Nexus product portfolio is available at UGAP ; PKI infrastructure, Strong Authentication, Secure Cloud Access, Identity Federation, IoT Security, Centralization of Physical Access (RFID and PACS).

According to Philippe Fonton, Country Manager Operations for Nexus France, "Our security solutions for logical and physical access (Nexus SmartID) meet the expectations of the public sphere. Nexus’s referencing at UGAP will facilitate our efforts and those of our partners in our relations with the public sector, administrations and local communities. "