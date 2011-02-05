NextgenID Announces Compliance and Alignment with OMB Memorandum M-19-17

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

NextgenID announces the immediate availability of Products and Solutions that meet the OMB Policy specified within the latest Executive release memorandum.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publications (SP) 800-63-3 is the foundation of digital identity. NextgenID’s ID*Capture® Kiosk and Supervised Remote In-person Proofing (SRIP) solution, called Virtual In-person Proofing™ (VIP™), is the only solution in the marketplace today that meets all of the requirements of SP 800-63A and enables adopting Agencies and Departments to obtain significant cost savings along with immediate compliance with the policy requirements of the just released OMB Memorandum.

Positive Executive Department and Agency Impact

Over the last several years, NextgenID has focused on and improved its ID*Capture® Kiosk to function as a universal front-end enrollment device, capable of supporting multiple identity systems and program requirements from a single device. With the introduction of VIP™, the ID*Capture® Kiosk further supports identity proofing as a shared service. Our forward-looking innovative COTS products and solutions are in complete alignment with the new OMB policy that requires solutions facilitate cross-government federation, federally provided or commercially provided shared services, and innovation.

NextgenID applauds the Executive Office of the President, Office of Management and Budget in its continued leadership and guidance on identity in the Federal Government. NextgenID strongly believes that the new policies from OMB will, when adopted, substantially reduce the cost of the multiple identity programs in effect throughout the federal government.