New study: The US has the second-highest cybercrime rate worldwide for the second year in a row

May 2022 by Surfshark

According to the study, the US ranks 2nd worldwide, following the UK for the second year in a row.

The study also found that:

• The UK had 4,783 victims per 1M internet users, three times as many as the US (1,494 per 1M).

• The number of victims in the US dropped by 13% compared to 2020, which is the third-highest year-over-year drop rate on the list.

• The research shows that the US, together with Australia, Greece, and Germany, were the only countries seeing a drop in cybercrime density.

• Phishing continues to be the most common cybercrime for the third year in a row, while investment fraud had the highest financial impact in total.

Commentary by Agneska Sablovskaja, Data Researcher at Surfshark: “Compared to 2020, 8% more people fell victim to cybercrimes globally, whereas this number grew by a staggering 40% in the UK. Therefore, it is crucial to invest in people’s practical knowledge and education which is proven to be one of the most important factors in developing the ability to cope with online threats.“

Witnessing this problem, Surfshark developed a Data Vulnerability Thermometer that gives users their risk score, possible specific cybercrimes, and prevention tactics depending on the data points selected.