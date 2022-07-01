New storage areas – Assmann Group optimizes distribution for Digitus Products in Spain and Portugal

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Since August 1, 2021, the Assmann Group has storage areas managed by service providers at the Spain location for its own products, which allows the Group to improve delivery processes in Spain and Portugal. Thanks to shorter supply chains, local customers now benefit from a comprehensive range of products and direct availability. This increases the overall productivity and flexibility of the Assmann Group.

With the new storage options, the company also gains independence from long transport routes and external (environmental) factors. In particular, current global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic or delivery delays have clearly demonstrated the need to expand regional storage areas: “In this way, we are now able to react quicker to demand in order to make our customers’ processes more efficient and effective, as well as improving their competitive position,” says Mirko Aubel, Director International Sales and Member of the Executive Board.

The ecological factor also plays a central role in these developments. The company’s internal initiative “Assmann goes green” was launched in 2019 to ensure more sustainability in all company processes. By relying on its own storage areas in Spain, the company is staying true to its sustainable commitment and avoiding more detours in transport for the future.

As Country Manager, Eduardo Fernandez contributes years of sales experience in the relevant sectors. For the Assmann Group, he provides customers in Spain and Portugal with scalable solutions from the company’s own Digitus brand for futureproof networks and networked working environments. By expanding the sales infrastructure, the company is further developing the location and laying the foundations for an improved competitive position and further growth.