New rules to protect UK’s critical infrastructure come into force - Commentary from Fujitsu

May 2018 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

Following the news that the Government has put in place tough new roles to protect the UK’s critical infrastructure, the comments from Rob Norris, VP head of enterprise & cyber security EMEIA at Fujitsu:

“In light of recent attacks, it’s promising to see new Government measures put in place to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and digital services from cyber-attacks. With our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, the nation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data.

“For the majority of organisations, cybersecurity is a priority but the reality is that many still struggle to put in place the right measures in place to safeguard employees, customers and the broader business. Companies should not only be concerned with protecting their data, but the entire operation of a company itself. As we have seen in the past year, cyber-attacks can set out to completely paralyse organisations at a national and international scale, creating havoc, and resulting in a complete shutdown of services.

“Because even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data breach, we as a nation, must remain on the front foot for proactively identifying and managing threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen. After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability. It will be the way in which UK organisations prepares for it, however, that can make all the difference.”