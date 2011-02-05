New converged solution by G+D Mobile Security integrates SIM and other security applications on a single chip

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Mobile Security has developed a security solution for device manufacturers combining the eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) and the eSE (Embedded Secure Element) on a single chip. This allows the embedded SIM functionality to be combined with other services such as mobile payment, ticketing or secure authentication. The solution meets all relevant specifications and certification requirements of the GSMA as well as international payment and transit organizations. In addition, it has successfully completed end-to-end tests against all relevant back-end systems of mobile network operators (MNOs), banks or transit authorities.

The new converged solution is based on the Sm@rtSIM CX secure element product line and the AirOn eSIM management platform provided by G+D, including the required secure personalization and data management services. Sm@rtSIM CX is G+D’s high-end platform, offering telecommunications, payment transactions, transportation, digital signatures and many other mobile and contactless applications in a secure, scalable and multi-application-capable product. G+D Mobile Security’s eSIM management solution enables secure activation, provisioning, management and deactivation of SIM profiles on mobile devices without having to exchange a physical SIM card. By using the eSIM management solution, the services of multiple mobile network operators can be managed efficiently on a single device using an embedded SIM card. G+D¹s new solution allows the combination of eSIM functionality according to GSMA RSP 2.2 specifications with Visa or Mastercard payment solutions, chip card and transit schemes such as MIFARE or FeliCa on a single chip.

Device makers and end users will benefit from the new integrated solution. The space-saving format of the single-chip solution enables device makers to develop smaller, leaner and therefore more attractive products, enabling a wide range of functions easily, quickly and securely on a fully integrated platform. They can also reduce the number of suppliers and components, resulting in less integration effort and the avoidance of compatibility problems. End users with mobile devices using the G+D platform can use the device¹s eSIM functionality including mobile payment or mobile ticketing ¬ in a secure and seamless way.

The new solution by G+D Mobile Security will be available in the third quarter of 2019.