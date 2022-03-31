New collaboration toward more sustainable data centers

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

To encourage the IT industry to move in the right direction and accelerate progress toward more sustainable data centers, TCO Development, the organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified, today presents a new international collaboration with the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA).

The data center landscape is changing rapidly. More than ever, data centers are connected to issues around business resiliency — performance, availability and security. Greater demand means more facilities. Therefore, the negative environmental impact is also growing fast. To help tackle the problems, TCO Development recently expanded the sustainability certification TCO Certified to include data center products; network equipment, data storage products and servers. A new generation of the certification was launched at the end of last year, with updates and changes in several criteria areas that will lead to; safer chemicals, more circular solutions, better social responsibility in the supply chain and improved transparency.

Today’s announcement of TCO Development’s membership in the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA), is an important step that will support progress towards more sustainable data center solutions and help organizations to select and purchase IT products responsibly.

. Purchasers increasingly include sustainability criteria in their procurement selection process and there is a great interest in TCO Certified from the IT industry. Collaborations with organizations such as SDIA will help increase progress toward sustainable IT products.