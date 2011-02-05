New Zscaler study reveals legacy networks continue to strain Office 365 deployments

June 2019 by Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. announced today the release of its 2019 Office 365 Migration Survey, which examines enterprises’ experience with Office 365 and shows that gateway appliance upgrades and excessive network latency continue to delay Office 365 deployments. The survey showed that 41 percent of enterprises found network congestion as a major factor impacting the user experience. To address network issues, almost half of the enterprises surveyed are exploring the use of direct internet connections, which can reduce congestion and eliminate the latency caused by backhauling traffic.

“Modern cloud applications require modern cloud architectures. Many organisations mistakenly deploy Office 365 on top of their current legacy networks, which leaves users with a poor experience and dropped connections,” said Punit Minocha, SVP of Business and Corporate Development, Zscaler. “Office 365 was designed to be located as close to the user as possible, but traditional networks fail to deliver the same advantage.”

The study also highlighted the top reasons for migrating to Office 365:

• Reduce IT complexity (60 percent)

• Improve application relability (52 percent)

• Reduce costs (50 percent)

But, almost 40 percent of survey respondents claimed that the need to upgrade gateway appliances has delayed their Office 365 deployment the most. In addition, 63 percent said that Office 365 collaboration has suffered due to network performance problems. Such network issues are the reason that Microsoft’s connectivity guidance recommends direct-to-internet connections, which optimises connectivity to cloud services.