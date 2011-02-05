New Vice-Chair Euralarm Section Fire

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

During the Section Fire meeting following the Euralarm General Assembly, Petra Riesterer has been elected to Vice-Chair by its delegates. She follows in the footsteps of Michael Scharnowsky.

Lance Rütimann (Chair of the Section Fire) stated, “My sincere appreciation and thanks for the positive working relationship with Michael. I am looking forward to the future development of the Fire Section together with Petra.”

Asked about her new role within Euralarm Petra replies: “Fire safety and the protection of life and asset has been and is a topic that is in the center of Euralarm’s Fire Section. It requires international cooperation bringing the best in our field together to contribute not only to safety but also to the future of the European industry. That is exactly what Euralarm has to offer. I am proud to be part of that team.”

Petra Riesterer represents the Euralarm member Swiss Securitas Group.

