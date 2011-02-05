New Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced the general availability of new Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2. The latest version expands its powerful orchestration and automation capabilities to a broader set of applications and VMs, helping organizations address a variety of operational and disaster recovery (DR) and data migration scenarios. Never have organizations been so dependent on their data and yet DR used to only be achievable by the largest of enterprises or for only the most critical applications. With the unique and expanded capabilities within Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2, the Veeam Availability Platform™ brings comprehensive DR, operational recovery and platform migrations to any organization that is leveraging Veeam’s proven backup and replication capabilities. The announcement was made during VeeamON 2019, the world’s Premier Conference for Cloud Data Management, that took place recently in Miami, FL.

Approximately 80 percent of businesses experienced an incident during the past two years that required use of an IT DR plan . It is imperative that organizations protect, plan and prepare themselves to overcome any outage, as Veeam customer research reveals that downtime of just a single mission-critical application costs an organization more than $102,000 per hour on average. The ability to now automatically test, document and reliably recover entire sites, as well as individual workloads from backups in a completely orchestrated way, drastically lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) of DR. With this new version of Veeam Availability Orchestrator, Veeam has democratized DR by enabling organizations of all sizes to achieve comprehensive and compliant DR for all their applications and data, no matter how they’ve been protected.

Other new features delivered in the release of Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2 include the ability to:

• More easily prove — and proactively remediate where necessary — service level agreement (SLA) attainment for internal and external compliance regulations and audits with enhanced reporting and compliance capabilities.

• Automatically leverage both backup and replica protection data for use cases beyond recovery verification, such as DevOps, patch and upgrade testing, analytics and more.

• Empower business units, application owners and operations teams with their own secure access to orchestration planning and testing resources through advanced delegation and role-based access control (RBAC).