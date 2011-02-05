New Pulse Policy Secure 9.0

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced the release of Pulse Policy Secure 9.0 to enable organizations an easier, flexible and VPN-integrated path to next-generation Network Access Control (NAC). The latest release incorporates more than 36 new features and enhancements; advancing visibility, usability, endpoint and IoT security, and threat response capabilities. As a result, enterprises can strengthen their security posture and mitigate malware, data breaches and compliance risks.

Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) is an enterprise-class NAC solution that delivers network visibility, “comply to connect” policy enforcement and security orchestration with popular switch, wireless controller, NGFW, SIEM, EMM and endpoint security solutions. PPS tackles the challenges of securing corporate networks, which are being redefined by Hybrid IT, mobile devices and IoT. Frost & Sullivan predicts that IoT connections will reach 45.4 billion by 2023. * IoT brings new exposures as mobile, wearables, medical and other IP-enabled devices are introduced to the corporate network.

Policy Secure 9.0 boosts compliance enforcement with broader endpoint discovery mechanisms, vulnerability assessment to prevent malware attacks such as WannaCry, as well as OS and patch management verification to safeguard Windows and macOS devices. Beyond supporting TACACS+ for role-based network device support, the release also streamlines user experience by incorporating host checking caching, directory, authentication and firewall integration techniques to reduce login prompts, authorization and device compliance time.

Pulse Profiler, sold separately or integrated within PPS, automatically identifies managed and unmanaged devices (e.g. printers, VOIP phones, cameras) that are connecting to the corporate network. The system dynamically monitors for device profile and security state changes. The new version further extends IoT device discovery, classification and management features with added means to ascertain new and custom IoT devices, and to apply policy for conditional access.

Policy Secure 9.0 further enables threat response orchestration. PPS can share identity and endpoint information with popular network and security infrastructure, as well as receive network policy enforcement requests from external solutions. The release extends integration with Palo Alto Networks, Checkpoint, Juniper and Fortinet firewalls to enrich their operational context, as well as to allow the firewall to invoke NAC endpoint network segregation or blocking.

Pulse Secure offers organizations an easy, flexible and scalable path to next generation NAC:

• Start with the Pulse Profiler for dynamic endpoint and IoT device visibility, assessment, inventory and monitoring

• Deploy Pulse Policy Secure for automated guest management, mobile on-boarding, endpoint remediation, network enforcement and threat response

• Streamline implementation with wizard templates and the means to phase in access enforcement, network coverage, and core integrations

• Scale cost-effectively with the PPS appliance, which includes a high-performance RADIUS server supporting up to 50,000 concurrent devices

• Centrally manage appliances and over a million endpoints though the Pulse One console

• Simplify and expedite NAC deployment for Pulse Secure VPN customers by leveraging the same user client, policy framework and centralized management console

Availability

Pulse Policy Secure 9.0 is available for immediate delivery, available on physical or virtual Pulse Secure Appliances (PSA). Existing customers with PSA appliances under PPS subscription or software maintenance can readily upgrade at no charge. PPS with a virtual appliance, three-year subscription starts at $31,000 MSRP for 500 concurrent connections. Pulse Connect Secure customers can cost-effectively extend their VPN investment to include network visibility, access control and mobile security with the Pulse Access Suite.