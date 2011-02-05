New OXIAL GDPR EXPRESS provides GDPR compliance for mid-market FS firms

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mid-market Financial Services (FS) firms can now benefit from a fast, intelligent and effective solution to achieving GDPR compliance, thanks to the new GDPR EXPRESS from new generation GRC solution provider OXIAL.

With the deadline for the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect on 25 May 2018, the GDPR EXPRESS solution uses an automated digital compliance approach to offer 100% GDPR compliance. Live and operational in less than 90 days, the new solution is based on OXIAL’s years of experience in risk management, IT security and compliance and reflects the urgency for mid-market FS firms to begin getting GDPR-ready.

Compliance is a business function in many organisations that is yet to be significantly altered by digitisation, and OXIAL has placed digital at the heart of its new GDPR EXPRESS solution. It comes with a number of powerful features to help address GDPR, from an initial step-by-step project plan to reporting mechanisms for the regulator and senior management.

The GDPR EXPRESS solution encourages compliance to be treated as a continuous process, advised and supported by external experts who will allow an organisation to drive GDPR more efficiently and to reach the desired results from a compliance perspective.

Approached in this way – supported by automation of processes to ensure nothing falls through the cracks – means an organisation knows exactly how GDPR relates to their business and data, and is able to assess what they must change in order to be compliant and gauge where the priorities and responsibilities lay.

There is also an important security element to GDPR, with enormous volumes of data to keep secure. OXIAL has partnered with cyber security provider Global Data Sentinel (GDS), to keep GDPR data safe. GDS is a cross-domain, zero-knowledge system, so all data within a network or cloud is stored encrypted, meaning even IT personnel cannot see it. GDS resides seamlessly inside in organisation’s existing network, securing data from the get-go, without requiring any additional infrastructure investments.

Every organisation – irrespective of where in the world they are located – must comply with GDPR if they hold or collect data on European citizens. To ensure compliance, organisations must keep records that show data is stored and used in the right way. Failure to comply will result in fines of up to €20,000,000 or 4% of an organisation’s annual global turnover, whichever is greater.