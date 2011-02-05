New Innovations from Tenable Automatically Discover and Assess Rogue Assets Across On-Prem and Cloud Environments Within a Single Platform

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced new product innovations in Tenable.sc ™ (formerly SecurityCenter) and Tenable.io® to continuously discover and assess known and unknown assets across on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform at no extra charge.

These innovations are based on Tenable’s industry-leading Nessus® Network Monitor (NNM) for passive network monitoring, which has been a pioneer in continuous monitoring for over 10 years with one of the industry’s broadest asset coverage. With today’s announcement, Tenable enables customers to not only automatically detect every asset across their computing environments, but also assess them for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This new functionality is available in the base Tenable.sc and Tenable.io products, eliminating the need for multiple applications and data silos.

Security teams often struggle to identify all assets in their purview given the dynamic and transient nature of technologies such as mobile devices, containers and cloud instances. This lack of visibility widens the Cyber Exposure gap, increasing the chances of a business-disrupting cyber event. Tenable has unveiled the following native capabilities to address the rogue asset challenge:

NNM Discovery Mode: Customers can use NNM within Tenable.io and Tenable.sc to continuously monitor their networks to discover rogue assets without the need to consume a product license. This capability will help security teams eliminate blindspots due to previously unknown assets or new assets added to the network between scans. This capability will be available in Tenable.sc and Tenable.io in 2019.

Rogue Asset Automatic Assessment: Customers can automatically assess rogue assets without manual intervention by enabling security teams to define their own policies for scanning newly-discovered assets. This will help organizations improve their overall security posture while decreasing operational costs of manual processes. Rogue Asset Automatic Assessment is generally available in Tenable.sc and will be available in Tenable.io in Q3 2019.

Tenable Cloud Connector Auto-Discovery: Tenable Cloud Connectors provide live visibility into AWS, Azure and GCP cloud workloads as they are continuously deployed and turned off. With Auto-Discovery, customers can automatically collect and track assets from all member accounts associated with the master account without any manual intervention to ensure full visibility across cloud environments. Auto-Discovery is now generally available in Tenable.io.