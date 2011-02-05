New Facebook scandal: "And besides, Zuckerberg would have lied by omission! Enough is enough..."
June 2018 by Thomas Fauré, founder and CEO of Whaller
A few weeks after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the new revelations concerning Facebook make the president of Whaller react. Indeed, Facebook’s data sharing agreements with at least 60 mobile device manufacturers, including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry, Microsoft and Samsung, have prompted Thomas Fauré to launch an appeal to public authorities and major groups:
"I call on public authorities and the bosses of large groups to clarify their position with regard to Facebook’s devious methods, particularly with regard to the requirements of the PWMR. It is important for them to support sovereign alternatives and to foster the emergence of a powerful and virtuous digital ecosystem that can meet Europe’s needs today.
The president of Whaller, a social network that respects data and confidentiality, adds :
"Enough is enough!" Mark Zuckerberg’s apology is no longer enough. And in addition, Zuckerberg would thus have lied by omission on two occasions, before the American Congress and the European Parliament, under oath or almost... Facebook’s business model based on data mining is now proven. Impossible with these partnerships to invoke involuntary leakage or security breach. And these agreements are still in effect! Will we let the giants of Silicon Valley cannibalize the personal data and intellectual property of European companies indefinitely? It is the responsibility of those who hold the power to finally lead the political and industrial counterattack against these abusive practices to enable us to bring them free competition.
