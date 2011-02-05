New Facebook scandal: "And besides, Zuckerberg would have lied by omission! Enough is enough..."

June 2018 by Thomas Fauré, founder and CEO of Whaller

A few weeks after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the new revelations concerning Facebook make the president of Whaller react. Indeed, Facebook’s data sharing agreements with at least 60 mobile device manufacturers, including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry, Microsoft and Samsung, have prompted Thomas Fauré to launch an appeal to public authorities and major groups: