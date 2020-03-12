New Event: Business Continuity Convention 2020 in Cercle de Wallonie 12th of March 2020 in Namur

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Power failure, flood, fire, act of terrorism, technical malfunctions or simply human error: the slightest disaster in a company has an immediate and catastrophic consequences, not only in financial terms but also in terms of reputation. However, management still too often believes that only IT needs to be protected, yet, business continuity requires the implementation of a global corporate plan.

A few figures are enough to illustrate the magnitude of the problem: 20% of companies have already experienced serious computer problems resulting in data loss; 50% of a company’s data is stored locally, without external backup; 93% of companies with significant data loss disappear within 5 years; after an unavailability of 8 hours the part of the market share lost is not regained before 3 years; and a downtime of 6 hours has consequences on the company for 12 months.

As the modern business is always more connected whether it is with its suppliers, customers or employees, IT obviously plays a role always more crucial. Hence the implementation of data protection, backup and recovery solutions as well as continuity guarantee for IT platforms (backup power, generators, split power supply, etc.), the cloud being the ultimate solution.

However, limiting business continuity to IT solutions would be reductive. Indeed, we must involve the entire organization to develop a continuity plan providing for all possible scenarios of failure (in the broadest sense of the term). IT will obviously play a central role, but it will be necessary to map the vital processes of the organization and integrate them into a global plan, including staff. Once formalized, this plan will have to be regularly confronted with the reality and updated if necessary - in order to follow the evolution of the activity.

As it can be seen, a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) goes well beyond IT infrastructure to encompass all of the organization’s resources. It will therefore cover all the means to be implemented to ensure the maintenance of operations.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION:

Date: March 12, 2020

Location: Cercle de Wallonie in Namur

Opening hours: From 8.30 am to 4 pm

https://digitaltransformation-4m.com/

Free access through invitation

MAIN TOPICS:

Business Continuity Plan, Operational resilience, Risk Management, Disaster recovery, Crisis and continuity, Cyber Security, Business Continuity Management, Business impact analysis

TARGET AUDIENCE:

Public and private sector decision makers, professional/business users, B2B stakeholders