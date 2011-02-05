New Edge Data Center Configurator from Rittal

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Internet of Things is rapidly taking shape. It is now clear that companies are adapting their IT infrastructure. Edge data centers are helping to process the vast amounts of data involved in this digital transformation, near to the point where the data originates. Rittal is now offering a web-based configurator to help plan the use of an Edge Data Center quickly, easily and cost-effectively.

Companies that network their production or purchase new Industry 4.0-capable machinery to manufacture more efficiently need data in real time. So-called “edge data centers” process IT capacities close to the production facilities. Through these applications, latency times are kept low and the processed data is available immediately.

By using the new Rittal “Edge Data Center Configurator”, companies can run through the versatile application potentials of an edge data center quickly, easily and cost-effectively, based on their very own requirements. The online configurator is designed for IT solutions ranging from 2 to 8 racks and from 3 to 30 kW. It includes the analysis and configuration of rack, climate control, power supply and safety components.

This way, companies can set up turnkey edge data centers and accessories in a 3D visualization with just a few clicks of the mouse.

LCU DX or LCP DX liquid cooling solutions are available in the field of climate control. Power distribution units (PDUs) can be added to IT racks to ensure efficient power distribution.

Thanks to this online tool, IT safety solutions, such as the CMC III (Computer Multi Control) with temperature measurement and access control, as well as automatic door opening and early fire detection features can be configured virtually.

An interface to the Rittal online shop means that customers can simply and seamlessly order their individual solutions based on existing data.