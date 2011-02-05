New Book: Cybersecurity and Decision Makers.

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

It’s time to take control of our digital destiny, and put in place cybersecurity devices that protect companies and organisations against the theft of strategic and personal data, sabotage and fraud! Cybersecurity is a key issue for Internet users’ confidence and the sustainability of businesses. It is also a national issue of economic development and resilience. Cyber risks do not only concern IT security managers, they concern every individual and engage the responsibility of directors and administrators, vis-à-vis shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, banks and public authorities. Cyber security and policymakers offer a comprehensive overview of cybercrime and best practices to confidently adapt to the digital world: risk mapping, GDPR compliance, cyber culture and ethics, crisis management, competences of the executive and non-executive directors. It is intended for anyone concerned about the protection of their data, as well as decision-makers in any organization.

Needless to say, the subject of cybersecurity must be a major concern for business leaders and boards of directors. It directly concerns the company’s image, its sustainability, its strategic and commercial positioning and is therefore strictly in the company’s corporate interest."

The main objective of good governance is to ensure that shareholders and all stakeholders have confidence in the sustainability of the company, some because they invest in a company, others because they work for it as an employee or subcontractor, or because it is a critical partner, banks involved in the credits set up, tax authorities ¬or social organizations.

The Board of Directors has a major role: it represents shareholders, guides strategy, appoints and controls management. The role of directors has increased, due to the greater complexity of the economy, linked in particular to international competition, a strengthened international regulatory environment, and the emergence of new technologies that are transforming business models and the organization of the company and its ecosystem. The emergence of new risks as a result of all these phenomena increases the responsibilities of the boards of directors, whose skills must evolve, as well as the areas of vigilance. The digital transformation of the economy has consequences on the information available to shareholders, the Board of Directors and all stakeholders. The new challenges for the company’s governance bodies are numerous: e-reputation, price volatility, dematerialization of operations, protection of board information, disintermediation, emergence of new players, which can have significant impacts on the company’s valuation. Bien à vous.

By Marie de Fréminville

Iste Editions - 192 pages