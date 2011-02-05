New Appointment and Reappointment to The Management Board of MOBOTIX AG

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

The MOBOTIX AG Supervisory Board appointed Hartmut Sprave as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and reappointed Klaus Kiener as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for another three years. Hartmut Sprave succeeds Dr. Oliver Gabel, who had resigned in November, and his experience includes many years in software and hardware development. He is expected to take up his role by 1 September 2018 at the latest.

In 1991 he co-founded MacroSystem Digital Video GmbH and had served there as CTO for 18 years, having earned a degree in Physics. The company is active in development of digital video editing solutions. He currently serves as Vice President Software at Loewe Technologies GmbH and is responsible for software development at numerous sites in Germany and abroad. Hartmut Sprave will be responsible for Hardware, Software, Product Management, Quality Management and Strategic Innovation at MOBOTIX AG.

Klaus Kiener, CFO

Klaus Kiener has held the position of CFO at MOBOTIX AG since April 2016. His reappointment means that he will continue to be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Organization, IT Services, Purchasing, Logistics and Production until 31 March 2021. He was a major contributor in developing and implementing the Fit for the Future restructuring program, together with Thomas Lausten, who was appointed as member of the Management Board in June 2017. The restructuring program includes all investments made to strengthen the IT infrastructure (implementing an ERP/CRM system), measures to strengthen product development, marketing activities and an increased focus of the sales structure on growth markets, as well as a streamlined, more efficient structure for work processes and the operational organization as a whole. It is being implemented as planned and the turnaround is expected to take place in the current financial year already.

The MOBOTIX AG Management Board now has three members: Thomas Lausten, Klaus Kiener and Hartmut Sprave.