Neustar Security Services hires Michael Smith as field chief technology officer

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Neustar Security Services has hired Michael Smith as field chief technology officer. He brings 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, information technology and the intelligence world to his new role.

Smith was most recently a private cybersecurity consultant, serving as virtual chief information security officer, chief technology officer and cybersecurity adviser for a variety of organisations.

Previously, he spent a decade at Akamai Technologies, where he was responsible for establishing the organisation’s Customer Security Incident Response Team. He has managed high-profile incidents such as the wave of DDoS attacks against major U.S. banks in 2012 and 2013 and attacks by e-commerce account takeover gangs, as well as security monitoring for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2014 Winter Olympic Games, security preparations for the 2018 and 2020 Summer Olympic Games, and other large events. Smith’s background also includes serving in information security officer roles at Deloitte and Unisys, and he has worked on a wide variety of government projects involving security management, engineering, and compliance. A graduate of the Defense Language Institute, he served as a Russian translator in the U.S. Army for nearly a decade.

Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar Inc. in December 2021 and began operating as a stand-alone company following the completed sale of Neustar Inc.’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.