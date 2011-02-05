Neural Technologies releases the Optimus Ecosystem, a leap forward in digital transformation

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Neural Technologies announces the launch of the Optimus Ecosystem, an integrated compilation of solutions spread across the areas of Revenue Management, Digital Integration and Advanced Automation & Analytics that is able to address effectively the challenges associated with digitizing business processes across the enterprise. Optimus Ecosystem is the answer to a successful digital transformation journey.

The Optimus Ecosystem is powered by Optimus – an all-in-one highly configurable Event Data Lake Platform with built-in end-to-end dynamic orchestration. Optimus ultimately delivers on the promise of the enterprise’s digital transformation strategic goals by eliminating the risks of digitizing end-to-end business processes combined with an overall lower investment.

Offering exceptionally high levels of scalability which allows the enterprises to digitize and integrate increasing data volumes, Optimus also has built in big data capability and powers its own Event Data Lake, which has the capability to manage and store infinitely scalable volumes of Event Data, whilst effectively collecting and distributing Event Data in any acquired or distributed format or protocol.

Neural Technologies will be showcasing the Optimus Ecosystem and the capabilities of Optimus at Big Data World, taking place in Singapore on October 10. Neural Technologies can be found at stand Q20.

To book a briefing or to talk with the senior management of Neural Technologies, please email Mike Shields at Proactive International PR on mike.shields@proactive-pr.com