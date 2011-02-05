Netwrix to introduce its Data Classification Platform

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix announced the newest addition to its product portfolio, Netwrix Data Classification. This platform, which is built on technology from Netwrix’s acquisition of Concept Searching, empowers organisations to ensure their data benefits the organization, and is handled effectively, by automatically identifying, categorising and tagging it with metadata.

With Netwrix Data Classification, organisations are able to:

• Identify sensitive information and reduce its exposure – Data security professionals can identify the data repositories with the most sensitive information so they can secure them first, as well as to detect any PII, PCI, PHI or IP that surfaces outside of a secure location so they can respond promptly.

• Improve employee productivity and decision making – Line of business leaders can foster effective collaboration between knowledge workers and improve business decisions, because data is put into a logical order.

• Reduce costs by cleaning up unneeded data – Organisations can discover redundant, obsolete or trivial information that can be safely deleted or archived, reducing data management and storage expenses.

• Adhere to compliance requirements – Organisations can enforce retention policies based on data type, and satisfy requests from data subjects by finding their PII in minutes, not days.

• Efficiently respond to legal requests – Organisations can minimise business disruption during litigation by quickly finding data that must be put on hold, and protect their reputation by keeping irrelevant data out of the process.

The addition of Netwrix Data Classification to the Netwrix product portfolio is a result of the company’s acquisition and integration of Concept Searching people and products. This release further positions Netwrix as the company that enables organisations to manage and secure business-critical information and leverage its corpus to drive innovation and business growth.