Netwrix announced that it has partnered with Mott MacDonald, a global engineering, management and development consultancy, to bring enterprise-wide visibility into knowledge assets for Mott MacDonald’s global customers. The result is the availability of Insight Search, powered by Netwrix, which will be offered as part of Mott MacDonald’s Smart Infrastructure solution.

Insight Search is based on Netwrix data classification technology and will enable Mott MacDonald’s customers to enrich, consolidate and share organisational knowledge to create new business opportunities and drive revenue. Organisations will be able to adhere to information governance best practices, while maximising the value of enterprise content for more insightful business decisioning. With new capabilities to more quickly find and better organise files and data, employees of Mott MacDonald’s global customers can more actively share knowledge, implement know-hows and increase creative thinking and productivity in their day-to-day work.

Mott MacDonald also uses Netwrix Data Classification internally to enhance efficiency and productivity around information retrieval in its SharePoint environment. Netwrix data classification technology, which is based on machine learning, automatically tags documents and enables users to find necessary information via the existing SharePoint search facility. This has resulted in increased rising profits for Mott MacDonald as well as greater efficiencies to the business each year over the previous file searching system.

Mott MacDonald’s positive experience has prompted the firm to team up with Netwrix to include Insight Search, based on Netwrix Data Classification, into its Smart Infrastructure offering so that other organisations can unlock the same proven benefits.