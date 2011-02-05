Netwrix acquires Concept Searching

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

After a year of successful technology partnership, Netwrix acquired Concept Searching to enhance customers’ contextual awareness into sensitive structured and unstructured data, both on premises and in the cloud. This investment firmly positions Netwrix in the data-centric audit and protection market and offers organisations seeking solutions a real alternative — one with lower TCO, shorter time to value and significantly lower false positive rates. Together, Netwrix and Concept Searching deliver an integrated solution that will help organisations detect and mitigate data security threats in time to prevent real damage and slash compliance costs. Concept Searching will continue to support its existing customers and solutions.

Gartner advises end-user organisations to “identify the data security controls required to mitigate the risks and threats to each sensitive data type. Then, coordinate with each silo’s management team and data owners to apply the controls consistently across all silos and applications.”