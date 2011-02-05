Netwrix Partners with Concept Searching to Enrich Security Intelligence with Data Discovery and Classification Functionality

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The partners will work together to support market demand by introducing an advanced security solution that delivers more insight into sensitive data and improves risk mitigation. The solution will give security teams far greater contextual awareness into data so they can prioritize their investments in information security controls to ensure proper protection of critical data. They will also be able to address compliance requirements more efficiently through better risk management and data access governance, which is especially required by the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force in May.

Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation, was shortlisted by Forrester, a leading research and advisory firm, in its Vendor Landscape: Data Classification, Q3 2017 report as a vendor in the diverse data classification market. Concept Searching’s intelligent metadata enables solutions help organizations identify and manage all content types, to improve security, compliance, and governance enterprise-wide.