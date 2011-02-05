Netwrix Announces Pre-Release Demo of Data Discovery and Classification Functionality

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix Corporation, provider of a visibility platform for data security and risk mitigation in hybrid environments, announced that attendees of a pre-release demo will have a sneak peek at the upcoming release of Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition.

Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition was developed in partnership with Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation. The solution will enable complete visibility into where sensitive files are located, what content is inside them, who can access the files and who actually uses them.

The new edition will help organizations prove the effectiveness of their data security controls as required by GDPR and other regulations by enabling them to:

• Gain a high-level view of the sensitive data they store

• Discover any sensitive data stored outside of a secure dedicated location

• Streamline regular attestations of access rights to sensitive data

• Detect unauthorized activity around sensitive data

Netwrix Auditor is a visibility platform for user behaviour analysis and risk mitigation that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid IT environments to protect data regardless of its location. The platform provides security intelligence to identify security holes, detect anomalies in user behavior and investigate threat patterns in time to prevent real damage.