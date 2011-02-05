Netwrix Announces New Global Channel Program

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix Corporation announced the launch of a new global channel program. Ian Ashworth, EMEA Channel Director at Netwrix, will be responsible for running this program and expanding the partner network.

The aim of the new partner program is to accelerate growth across all regions and create a proactive partner community network that would address all industry verticals, route to markets and sizes. The new channel program includes:

1) Acknowledgement of highly engaged partners. The primary focus of the new channel program is to reward top-performers that grow Netwrix business. Netwrix supports highly motivated partners, who represent its award-winning platform, and protects their investments as they develop new opportunities.

2) New tools to help partners stay ahead of competition. Netwrix team provides partners with various sales and marketing enablement tools, such as revamped partner portal and prebuild campaigns-in-a-box, to help them run their businesses better, faster and more efficiently.

3) Focus on all industry verticals and organization sizes. Netwrix targets both SMB and enterprise sector and supports activities of all partners, no matter whether they are local boutique partners that focus on certain industry or pan-European resellers with large portfolios.

With over 15 years spent working in the IT industry, Ian Ashworth brings a substantial amount of experience to his role at Netwrix including enterprise and channel sales, business development, strategic planning, partner management, consultancy and others. Ian has worked across many different technology sectors that include Desktop, Virtualisation, Identity and Access Management and SIEM with many of the leading names of the European partner ecosystem. Prior to joining Netwrix, Ian worked for CyberArk, LogRhythm, Citrix, Toshiba International Systems, Computacenter, Equanet and GN Netcom.