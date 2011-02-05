Network Critical Joins Endace Fusion Partner Program

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Endace and Network Critical, which produces industry-leading network TAPs and packet brokers, announced that Network Critical has joined the Endace Fusion Partner Program.

The partnership brings together the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform and Network Critical’s SmartNA PortPlus™ Packet Brokers, to combine maximum deployment flexibility and streamlined, scale-out expansion capabilities with simple management.

The SmartNA PortPlus can scale from 54 to 194 ports and handle 1/10/25/40/100G traffic speeds, making it easy to match link speeds to sensor capability. Network Critical’s innovative Drag-n-Vu™ Graphical User Interface controls all deployment and management operations with simple drag and click functionality. Users can even develop and implement new filters and port maps in minutes, further simplifying and accelerating deployment and configuration processes.

By combining Network Critical TAPs and packet brokers with EndaceProbes, customers can direct traffic to EndaceProbes for recording to disk and streaming to security analytics solutions hosted in the EndaceProbe’s Application Dock™ hosting environment. With a complete record of every packet on the network, security operations (SecOps) and network operations (NetOps) teams can quickly drill down to full packet capture for fast, definitive, issue investigation and resolution.