Netscout offers free DDoS protection to election officials

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netscout Systems, INC. announced it is making its Arbor Cloud DDoS protection service available free of charge to select federal and state government entities this election season.

Through its Arbor Cloud service, NETSCOUT is offering a complete and thorough solution that is built on a best practice architecture. Integrated global threat intelligence provides cloud-based protection for all infrastructure and services against the full spectrum of internet scale threats facing network operators today. The service is infused with high-fidelity threat research from NETSCOUT’s ATLAS Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT). Attack mitigation is handled by NETSCOUT’s Security Operations Center which includes the world’s leading DDoS incident responders who are trusted to help protect the world’s largest and most dynamic networks.

NETSCOUT’s Arbor Cloud: Affordable, Fully Managed DDoS Protection

NETSCOUT’s Arbor Cloud offers enterprise customers affordable, fully managed DDoS protection powered by the industry’s leading technology and backed by its most experienced incident responders. Arbor Cloud can be deployed as cloud only, hybrid - where the customer manages the on-premise solution - or fully managed, with DDoS experts handling all aspects of a best practice multi-layered defense.