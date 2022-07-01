NetIX enters the Canadian market via partnership with eStruxture Data Centers

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

NetIX and eStruxture Data Centers, a Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data centre solutions have launched a partnership to provide global connectivity services and unique global peering solutions to enhance the networks of eStruxture’s customers directly from their Canadian facilities.

eStruxture customers can now access all NetIX’s 150+ global locations, 30+ Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and their award-winning Global Internet Exchange (GIX) peering solution directly from any one of eStruxture’s data centers via the Tunnelling over Internet (ToI) service.

NetIX’s ToI service enables any network to connect into the NetIX platform via the public Internet and take advantage of all the same benefits - and services - as members physically connected via a cross connect. This broadens the possibility for all eStruxture customers; no longer will they need to use a physically connected provider for network services. Instead, they’re able to reach and access new cities and services through a ToI connection.

Language and culture barriers can cause potential business-inhibiting obstacles to networks looking to gain access to central and eastern Europe, and the Caucasus and CIS regions (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan). Individually arranging connectivity could be problematic and fraught with misunderstandings, but as NetIX’s network is unparalleled in these regions, networks wishing to expand can now easily reach them using the ToI service to access the NetIX platform and all the network-enhancing services it offers.

Are you ready to benefit from NetIX and eStruxture’s partnership? Access global connectivity solutions through the only remaining major Canadian-based, owned, and operated colocation data center - a true industry leader and trailblazer. From any one of their 15 facilities, eStruxture can support companies of all sizes through rapid growth and unpredictable demands, and can now help provide global access to 150+ locations. Reach out to the team to discover new ways to improve and enhance your network reach by emailing contact@netix.net or visit netix.net for more information.