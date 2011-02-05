NetAlly Spins Out of NETSCOUT to Further Drive Innovation in Handheld Network Testing Market

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Today marks the launch of NetAlly®, a new company comprised of a team that has been developing highly recognized and respected brands of portable network test solutions for over 25 years. Formerly a business unit of NETSCOUT®, and previously part of Fluke Networks®, the company is now an independent provider of handheld testing solutions including the LinkSprinter® Pocket Network Tester, LinkRunner® Network Auto-Tester, OneTouch™ AT Network Assistant, AirCheck™ G2 Wireless Tester, and AirMagnet® Mobile solutions. As part of the launch, the company is also announcing Wi-Fi 6 support for AirCheck G2, as well as new updates to its centralized cloud platform, Link-Live, that dramatically improve data analysis and collaboration for network engineers and technicians.

NetAlly is a 100% channel-focused company, relying on their established global partners for local representation of their award-winning products; customers can contact info@netally.com immediately for information or see a complete list of resellers on their website at www.netally.com. Existing customers with active support contracts have already been transferred over to AllyCare, NetAlly’s service and support program, which offers technical assistance, instrument repair, documentation, and training videos from a dedicated team of expert engineers.

New AirCheck G2 and Link-Live Features

NetAlly is releasing version 4.0 of its software for the AirCheck G2 Wi-Fi tester. This adds visibility of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks for installation, validation and troubleshooting. It also makes AirCheck G2 the first tool to integrate with new Link-Live Cloud Service enhancements. Link-Live is a centralized management workspace for network test results and site data capture, and offers results management, site data management, and user and tester management. The service now includes new data analysis and sharing features so network engineers and technicians can better coordinate field testing and verification, including:

Wi-Fi and iPerf Analysis – Analyze a richer and broader set of uploaded data for better centralized management and visibility by remote engineers and project supervisors. Go beyond static tables to filter by text for channel and SSID, generate a filtered list of access points (APs), drill down into data instantly, and more. This ability to review connection and roaming test logs makes it easier than ever to collaborate while troubleshooting connectivity and roaming problems. In addition, users can automatically upload and document iPerf performance test results, quickly generating reports that provide Pass/Fail information that can be used to easily validate network upload and download speeds from anywhere, at any time. All of this results in faster mean time to repair (MTTR), and simpler documentation and collaboration.

Link-Live API – New API allows for data extraction into an organization’s network management database or trouble-ticketing system for better data sharing and collaboration.