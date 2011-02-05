NatWest UK Launches Biometric Payment Card Trial Featuring Fingerprints’ Technology

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

NatWest has rolled out the UK’s first biometric payment card trial. The card is provided by Gemalto and is using Fingerprints’ T-shape sensor module and newly-announced software platform for payments. Its ultra-low power consumption means that the card does not need to feature a battery, as it borrows power from the contactless POS terminals, and superior biometric performance ensures both security and convenience for its user.