Nameshield obtains the France Cybersecurity Label

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nameshield was given the France Cybersecurity Label, during the FIC 2018 (International Cybersecurity Forum). This label is the guarantee for users that Nameshield’s products and services are French and possess clear and well-defined functionalities, with a certain level of quality in terms of cybersecurity, verified by an independent jury.

Nameshield’s first participation to the FIC as a partner will be twice as memorable. The company, certified ISO 27001 on all its registrar activity, was able to bring all the necessary guarantees to obtain the France Cybersecurity Label for its domain names securing offer.

Gérard Gourjon, Nameshield’s Deputy Director-General reacts: “Obtaining the France Cybersecurity Label illustrates our engagement to provide the best services and standards regarding cybersecurity to our customers. At Nameshield, we are proud to see our highly efficient and highly secured DNS infrastructure being labelled.”

The France Cybersecurity Label answers to several needs and objectives:

• Promote French cybersecurity solutions and increase their international visibility

• Raise awareness among users and international ordering parties regarding the importance of the French origin of a Cybersecurity offer and its intrinsic qualities

• Certify to users and ordering parties the quality and functionalities of labelled products and services

• Increase their overall use and the users’ security level

More information on this label: https://www.francecybersecurity.fr/