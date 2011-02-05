NTT Security Corporation acquires WhiteHat Security

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

NTT Security Corporation (Tokyo) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-owned WhiteHat Security, the leading application security provider committed to securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses. Post-acquisition, WhiteHat Security will operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Security Corporation.

As a result of this acquisition, NTT Security will provide the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. Together, working hand-in-hand, the two organizations will address enterprise security needs that range from IT infrastructure to critical business applications, covering the full lifecycle of digital transformation.

Without question, this exciting new acquisition expands NTT Security’s portfolio, allowing its customers and partners to benefit from WhiteHat Security’s industry-leading, cloud-based Application Security Platform. WhiteHat’s customers and partners will have access to NTT Security’s consulting and advisory services, along with their next-generation platform based Managed Security Services.

NTT Security and WhiteHat Security, with their complementary solutions and services, will continue to invest in emerging technologies to secure their customers’ businesses. The acquisition enhances NTT Security’s ability to deliver high-performing and effective application security at a global scale.