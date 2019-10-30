NTT Security Completes Acquisition of Application Security Provider, WhiteHat Security

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

NTT Security announced that it has completed the acquisition of WhiteHat Security, a leading application security provider committed to securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses.

The acquisition will strengthen NTT Security’s ability to address modern enterprise security needs that range from IT infrastructure to critical business applications, covering the full lifecycle of digital transformation.

As part of the completed transaction, WhiteHat Security will continue to operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary. NTT Security is one of 28 remarkable companies to be brought together to become a global leading technology services provider, NTT (announced on 1st July 2019). Formed to work with organizations around the world, NTT enables its clients to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions and champions a more secure and connected future.

Recent accolades for WhiteHat Security include being recognized as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for the 17th Annual American Business Awards®; being named a finalist in the White Hat category of the inaugural Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards; receiving a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide; and earning top recognition in three categories from Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2019 InfoSec Awards: Best Product, Web Application Security; Most Innovative, Software Security Tools; and Best Product, Application Security Testing.

NTT Security Corporation was advised by Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.