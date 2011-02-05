NTT Security Announces Expansion of Advanced Security Services into Thailand

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

NTT Security has announced expansion into Thailand as part of its strategic growth plan. It will provide Managed Security Services (MSS) and specialized Professional Security Services based on its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Cyber Threat Advanced Analytics accumulated through global operations. This will enable more effective and sophisticated cybersecurity solutions for Thailand enterprises and governments as well as global companies which have business operations in the region.

The services will be taken to market through the NTT Group companies of Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA, forming part of its suite of integrated services to enable successful digital transformation initiatives for its clients.

NTT Security’s Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) reveals manufacturing as one of the top three industries to be heavily targeted in five of the six geographic regions. In Asia alone, manufacturing is the second most targeted industry (32%), trailing closely behind finance. The region is therefore feeling the impact of having significant manufacturing capabilities and, like its Asian counterparts, companies in Thailand are not immune from attacks and face a variety of threats.

According to NTT Security’s Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC), Thailand ranked 19th in hosting command and control servers used to remotely send commands to a botnet, with over 9% of all botnets attempting to talk back to servers in Thailand. In fact, Asia was a major contributor to the Mirai botnet used to conduct one of the largest Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.

As a centre of excellence, NTT Security is committed to continued investment in the creation of innovative security services, and continues to expand its reach together with NTT Group companies, while improving its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Advanced Analytics by collaboration with NTT R&D and alliances with technology partners.