NORTECH CONTROLLERS MANAGE ACCESS AT SHARED PARKING FACILITIES

July 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

The CPC202 and CPC204 Shared Occupancy Controllers from access controls specialists Nortech are compact, standalone, intelligent units that control access for groups of users sharing the same parking facility.

A single CPC204 Shared Occupancy Controller can provide full access control to a parking facility that is shared by up to four independent user groups. As well as validating user credentials, it will monitor usage and prevent each user group from exceeding its allocated number of parking spaces and will work almost any barrier/gate system.

The CRC202 Shared Occupancy Controller can be used to control access to a parking facility by a single group of users, preventing over occupancy of the facility. It can also be used to manage the sharing of a facility by two user groups.

Both Shared Occupancy Controllers provide a comprehensive range of access control functions such as restricting parking to certain times of the day, preventing the abuse of pass cards (pass back), and supporting visitor management using group specific PIN codes.

The controllers support independent readers and gate controls for entry and exit gates/barriers and work with most types of card reader/vehicle ID reader. They have capacity for up to four count groups (CPC204) or two count groups (CPC202) and can accommodate for up to 9,999 users per group.

The CPC202 and CPC204 devices also have capacity for up to 65,000 cards/tokens, provide a choice of counting methods and can control up to four message signs, Space/Full signs or traffic signals.

The compact and easy to install controllers optimise parking capacity, maximising return on investment and help to prevent parking in unauthorised areas. This not only improves safety but also avoids disputes and minimises disruption to an area.

Other benefits include the saving of fuel and reducing of pollution by preventing drivers from entering the car park when spaces aren’t available and the comprehensive range of access control features. The visual indication of which companies have spaces available also helps to avoid queuing and enables each tenant company to manage their own parking allocation.

Nortech has supplied products and solutions to the security industry for over 25 years as an independent British company. The company uses extensive experience and expertise to create new security products to fit their clients’ needs and designs everything with the customer in mind.