NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced it has joined the Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) ecosystem, which encompasses OpenDaylight, OPNFV, ONAP, FD.io, PNDA and SNAS. Through membership in LFN, NETSCOUT will be able to collaborate with the open source community with its virtualized visibility instrumentation and smart data solutions that deliver actionable metadata and KPIs, driving network and services automation.

Whether it is deployed as an instance in a cloud environment or as a virtual machine on a hypervisor, NETSCOUT’s virtualized visibility and instrumentation solution leverages the full power of its patented Adaptive Service Intelligence™ (ASI) technology to present real-time views of application performance and end-to-end session trace data. These real-time metrics can be used to drive closed-loop automation whereby service attributes can be dynamically adjusted for proactive service assurance and enhanced user experience.

LFN was formed on January 1, 2018 as a new entity within The Linux Foundation that increases collaboration and operational excellence across its networking projects. LFN integrates the governance of participating projects to improve operational excellence and simplify member engagement.