NEOWAVE Receives the France Cybersecurity Label for its WISeKey Secure Microcontroller Based Winkeo FIDO U2F Solution

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

NEOWAVE and WISeKey have partnered to develop Winkeo FIDO U2F, a security key for Web and cloud with strong authentication. The “France Cybersecurity” Label rewards the key overall high quality and functionality level Gardanne, France - Geneva, Switzerland – April 29, 2019: NEOWAVE, French leader in strong authentication solutions, and WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) (“WISeKey”), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that in January 2019 NEOWAVE’s Winkeo FIDO U2F solution, reinforced with WISeKey’s secure microcontroller, received the “France Cybersecurity” Label.

The “France Cybersecurity” Label is managed by a tripartite organization involving representatives from end-users,

cybersecurity industry and relevant French public authorities. It provides guarantees to consumers about the French origin of labelled products, solutions and services, and that their functionalities are precise and well defined with a high-quality level. This reward confirms NEOWAVE and WISeKey’s expertise and their commitment to provide state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. Winkeo FIDO U2F as a USB security key is compatible with the open FIDO U2F standard for second factor Web authentication. FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) consortium is an international alliance working towards an increased secure access to online Web services and the replacement of One-Time-Password (OTP) based solutions. This standard is already endorsed by global leaders in the World Wide Web including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Alibaba, Microsoft, Wordpress, etc.

This key can store up to 200 digital credentials and is based on a WISeKey’s microcontroller with banking and government grade security. It is perfectly suitable for providers of digital trust (electronic signature, cyphering, registered letter, consent, financial services, insurances, healthcare…). It is particularly dedicated to anybody willing to conform to the eIDAS (electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services) regulation for an increased trust in the digital transactions across the European Internal Market.

In June 2018, WISeKey received from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), one of the first security Visas for the Common Criteria security certification of its MS6001 secure microcontroller. Therefore, NEOWAVE’s Winkeo FIDO U2F, built around WISeKey’s MS6XXX secure microcontroller, offers an excellent confidence level.

“Designing and delivering strong authentication solutions is NEOWAVE’s core business. Since the inception of FIDO Alliance, we do believe that this standard is the right response to the need for an increased digital trust and that it is going to become widespread,” emphasizes Bruno Bernard, Chairman and CEO of NEOWAVE. “To complement our product portfolio we have collaborated with WISeKey to design the new Winkeo FIDO U2F security token. This extremely optimized product is designed and manufactured in France. It complies with the security requirements of the European Agencies.”

“WISeKey and NEOWAVE have been partnering for many years to provide the market with robust and certified cybersecurity solutions. We are proud of this cooperation,” says Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors. “This new reward is an official recognition of our combined expertise and dedication. This is also a new milestone for WISeKey as a recognized provider of hardware and software first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication.”

NEOWAVE is an innovative French company, created in 2007, specializing in strong authentication and secure transactions. NEOWAVE products combine the high level of security provided by smart cards with the advantages of connectivity and storage technologies: USB, RFID / NFC and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). NEOWAVE products and services address the cybersecurity, digital trust and identity management markets.

WISeKey is a global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people.