NCSC renews Commercial Product Assurance for Becrypt’s Disk Protect encryption solution

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Becrypt, a trusted provider of endpoint cybersecurity software solutions announced that its Disk Protect full-disk encryption product has been certified under the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) scheme.

The renewal of this certification means that Becrypt’s Disk Protect product remains the only software-based full-disk encryption solution to successfully complete CPA, helping organisations with informed risk management for a range of data protection scenarios. Unlike other product assurance schemes, CPA validates product architecture, quality of implementation and vendor development processes, as well as incorporating the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) to validate cryptographic algorithms. The comprehensive evaluation allows organisations to ensure the associated risk management is aligned with commercial best practice.

Becrypt helped to pioneer the CPA initiative in 2011 with government, when its Disk Protect product became the first to receive CPA Assurance. The initiative was created to help both government and commercial organisations select reputable and trusted off-the-shelf security products for protecting sensitive data.

Products are tested against published CPA Security Characteristics, so vendors are aware of the assessment criteria to develop against and buyers can be confident that certified products have been tested against NCSC standards and relevant security claims.