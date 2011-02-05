Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

NAVEX Global announces upgrade to Lockpath Risk Management platform Keylight 5.3 offers Improved Assessment Usability

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath, a NAVEX Global® Company, and a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the release of Keylight 5.3. The newest update to the award-winning Keylight Platform increases the efficiency of the assessment capabilities that help identify vulnerabilities and manage risk.

In this update, Keylight 5.3 provides a more intuitive user experience. This continues to build upon the platform’s technical performance to increase efficiency and ease-of-use, which further supports customer’s risk management efforts.

In addition, Keylight 5.3 delivers an improved assessment delegation process, providing increased collaboration for an easier, more efficient risk management process.

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions. Keylight 5.3 is currently available to all cloud and on-premise customers.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 