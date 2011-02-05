NAVEX Global announces upgrade to Lockpath Risk Management platform Keylight 5.3 offers Improved Assessment Usability

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath, a NAVEX Global® Company, and a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the release of Keylight 5.3. The newest update to the award-winning Keylight Platform increases the efficiency of the assessment capabilities that help identify vulnerabilities and manage risk.

In this update, Keylight 5.3 provides a more intuitive user experience. This continues to build upon the platform’s technical performance to increase efficiency and ease-of-use, which further supports customer’s risk management efforts.

In addition, Keylight 5.3 delivers an improved assessment delegation process, providing increased collaboration for an easier, more efficient risk management process.

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions. Keylight 5.3 is currently available to all cloud and on-premise customers.