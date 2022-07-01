MyCena announces channel drive in critical infrastructure and contact centres

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

MyCena has announced that it is actively recruiting channel partners in the critical infrastructure sectors and contact centres.

Founded in 2016, MyCena helps businesses apply access control, segmentation and encrypted password distribution across their whole infrastructure. MyCena has urged all channel partners working in critical infrastructure and contact centres to offer access control, segmentation and security solutions to their customers.

MyCena’s drive for partners in comes as the threats of phishing and ransomware continue to grow. According to Proofpoint’s annual phishing report, 83% of organisations experienced a successful email-based phishing attack in 2021 and 54% said they dealt with more than three successful attacks.

As cyberattacks increase in severity and frequency, the absence of access control and segmentation is particularly dangerous for critical infrastructure and contact centres. As seen in the Okta breach by ransomware group Lapsus$, customer support providers or contact centers represent a huge surface of attack which can infect many critical infrastructure sectors.

MyCena’s patented solutions provide access segmentation, control and security to organisations by distributing strong unique encrypted passwords to employees in real time for every system, whether IT, OT, IoT, SSH, RDP, web applications or legacy systems. Passwords remain encrypted from creation, distribution, storage, use, to expiry, thus eliminating the risks of human error, password fraud or man-in-the middle attacks.